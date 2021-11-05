Community Foundation announces new President/CEO

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation’s board of directors announces Alex Pleasant as President/CEO, effective Nov. 1. He succeeds Amanda Lessley, who stepped down this fall after six years on staff.
“We appreciate the tremendous leadership that Amanda has brought to this organization,” Chuck Deters, board chair of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, said. “The foundation has grown in size, scope and impact during her tenure. Looking forward, Alex will be a terrific leader for our organization and the communities we serve.”
Alex joined the Community Foundation earlier this year as Development Officer. Before that, he was the Executive Director of the Crawford County Development Association. He worked with the business community, nonprofit sector and local government to bring new and expanded industry and jobs to Crawford County and the broader southeastern Illinois region.
Alex is a lifelong resident of Robinson. He returned to his hometown after earning a Bachelor of Arts and a law degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He and his wife, Siera, live in Robinson and are engaged in several local nonprofits, including the Robinson High School Alumni Association & Academic Foundation, the Robinson Kiwanis Club and RE-NEW.
“I am very honored to have been trusted by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation board to serve as its next President/CEO,” said Alex. “I look forward to working with the board and talented staff to help the Community Foundation achieve its mission and grow its impact in the region.”
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than $60 million in charitable assets and 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. Contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@enrichingourcommunity.org.
