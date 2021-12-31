HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive from 7:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 503 N. Maple, inside Auditorium. Enter through the Pre-Surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital.
To donate, please contact Sue Faber at (217) 347-1768 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70739 to locate drive. You may also call ImpactLife to schedule at 800-747-5401. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 11/16/21 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
All donors will receive a voucher for either a long sleeve black ImpactLife T-Shirt or a $10 Gift Card redeemable at Target, Amazon, Starbucks, Home Depot, Lowes or Walmart!
