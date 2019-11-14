CommoditAg, www.commoditag.com, welcomes two new leaders, and introduces new roles to current team members to build the leadership team for a strong future.
CEO John Demerly said, “CommoditAg is committed to providing a strong customer focused e-commerce solution for farmers through our network of warehouses at progressive retail locations. I am excited about our team and am confident in their ability to execute on our strategic ambitions.”
Ben Van Nostran brings a 20-year career spanning marketing, sales and strategy leadership roles in U.S. and global markets to his role as COO of CommoditAg. He has helped set and execute U.S. and global strategies for leading agricultural input firms while working as a consultant for Adayana and most recently, as a part of Corteva Agriscience. Ben’s main priority at CommoditAg will be leading the day-to-day operations for the company. Ben will join CEO John Demerly in the Indianapolis office.
Kait Sheehan joined the CommoditAg team in September as the Marketing Manager. Kait comes from a background in engineering and technology, where she led marketing and creative development at RAN Fire Protection Engineering. Kait’s main focus will be crafting and leading the marketing strategy, as well as planning promotional and advertising campaigns. Kait will be based out of the Effingham, Illinois, office with the Customer Care and Technology teams.
Karen Whitt serves as the Chief Financial Officer for CommoditAg. Karen also serves as the CFO for Effingham Equity and has worked in the agricultural industry for the past 27 years. She has been a member of the leadership team for Effingham Equity for 18 years and was an original member of the team that developed CommoditAg from an idea to a company. She works closely with the CEO and the board of directors. She is responsible for ensuring the financial health of this growing company.
Cheryl McWhorter is one of the original founders of CommoditAg. She played key roles in developing CommoditAg’s first website, organizing its customer care center and on-boarding the original nine Ag retail owners. Cheryl recently assumed the role of CommoditAg Technology Manager as she continues to lead the new website initiative, which will go live later this month. Cheryl has 20-plus years of experience at The Equit.
Harley Rensing joined the team in 2018 as Business Operations Associate and was named Customer Care Manager at the end of October. Harley’s previous role includes crop protection and chemical preparation at The Equity. She will be focusing on the customer’s experience, warehouse management and sales development.
