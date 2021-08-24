University of Alabama
George Bolinger of Shelbyville has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Donald "Don" E. Davidson, 74, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Kindred Hospital Peoria in Peoria, Illinois. As per Don's wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration Of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday August 26, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Del…
