Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.