Mackenzie Hoffman
Mackenzie Hoffman, a 2017 graduate of Altamont Community High School, graduated from Murray State University on Nov. 21.
Mackenzie graduated with the degree of Bachelor of Science in Agriculture/Agronomy and the highest honors of Summa Cum Laude. Mackenzie has accepted a position with Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) as a Grain Merchandising/Origination Trainee. Mackenzie, the daughter of Jake and Daphne Hoffman, will be working at ADM in St. Louis, Missouri.
