Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the fall 2021 semester. Students from the area who received the awards include the following:
- Hannah Bierman of Effingham received the Minnie Hahn Williams Memorial Scholarship.
- Bryson Cutts of Greenup received the Transfer Merit Scholarship.
- Mallorie Mason of Shelbyville received the Lakeview Memorial Hospital Jr. Board Scholarship.
- Ashley Miller of Shelbyville received the LCN Scholarship Honoring Clyde Meachum.
- Shawn Weber of Teutopolis received the Pam Taylor Scholarship.
- Andrew Worthey of Louisville received the Frona Y. Tolliver Scholarship.
