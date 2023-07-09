Elmhurst University
Five Illinois College education students were inducted into this year’s class of Golden Apple Scholars of Illinois during a ceremony held earlier this month at Elmhurst University. Among them is Allyson Holste of Dieterich.
The Golden Apple Scholars of Illinois provides teacher preparation and tuition assistance for high school seniors, and first- and second-year college students. The nonprofit’s mission is to “inspire, develop and support teacher and school leader excellence in Illinois, especially in schools of need.”
Golden Apple scholars receive tuition support of up to $23,000, extensive classroom/work experience, academic support, job placement assistance and mentoring from award-winning teachers. To complete the program, students must maintain a 2.5 GPA, earn a bachelor’s degree from a partner college and commit to teaching for five years in an Illinois school-of-need within seven years of graduation.
