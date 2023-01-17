Drury University

Juls Harden, of Effingham, was named to Drury University’s Dean’s List for 2022 fall semester.

The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.

Harden is a graduate of Saint Anthony High School.

University of Missouri

The University of Missouri announced its fall semester 2022 dean’s list.

Effingham

Sophia C. Deters, junior, Health Professions

Benjamin A. Donsbach, senior, Business

Riley Marie Guy, freshman, Arts & Science

Regan Kathleen Koester, senior, Health Professions

Austin J. Waldhoff, senior, Business

Eden Niev Wendling, sophomore, Business

Reagan Lynn Westendorf, sophomore, Nursing

Teutopolis

Julia A. Hardiek, senior, Arts & Science

Southern New Hampshire University

The following Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall term runs from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

Chloe Jansen of Montrose

Nora Snyder of Flora

The following students were named to the Fall 2022 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

Daniel Everson of Effingham

Shannon Bennett of Effingham

Sadante Adkinson of Effingham

Allison Harris of Newton

