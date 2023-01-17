Drury University
Juls Harden, of Effingham, was named to Drury University’s Dean’s List for 2022 fall semester.
The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.
Harden is a graduate of Saint Anthony High School.
University of Missouri
The University of Missouri announced its fall semester 2022 dean’s list.
Effingham
Sophia C. Deters, junior, Health Professions
Benjamin A. Donsbach, senior, Business
Riley Marie Guy, freshman, Arts & Science
Regan Kathleen Koester, senior, Health Professions
Austin J. Waldhoff, senior, Business
Eden Niev Wendling, sophomore, Business
Reagan Lynn Westendorf, sophomore, Nursing
Teutopolis
Julia A. Hardiek, senior, Arts & Science
Southern New Hampshire University
The following Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall term runs from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
Chloe Jansen of Montrose
Nora Snyder of Flora
The following students were named to the Fall 2022 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
Daniel Everson of Effingham
Shannon Bennett of Effingham
Sadante Adkinson of Effingham
Allison Harris of Newton
