Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing recently held a ceremony to recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor's degree nursing program. Students from the local area include the following:
Hannah Bierman of Effingham. Bierman attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Kristy Geier of Newton. Geier attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Claire Guyon of Toledo. Guyon attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Morgan Phillips of Altamont. Phillips attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Kate Richars
Kate Richars of Newton has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must have completed at least nine credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 grade point average.
University of Findlay
The dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students include Jessica Bruner and Courtney Crull, both of Edgewood.
