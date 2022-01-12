Olivet Nazarene University
Devin Hart of Effingham was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2021 semester.
Austin Peay State University
Austin Peay State University recognized Cassidy Stanfield from Effingham as one of the students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during fall 2021.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Clarke University
Hanna Wolff of Mason was named to the Dean’s List at Clarke University for the Fall 2021 semester.
The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
