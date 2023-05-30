Drury University
Juls Harden of Effingham earned a spot on Drury University's Dean's List.
The recognition means a student earned a grade-point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Harden is a graduate of St. Anthony High School.
Benedictine College
Henry Kemme of Effingham was recently named to the Benedictine College Dean's List for the spring semester, which ended May 9.
Full time students with 12 hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean's List.
Greenville University
The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the spring 2023 semester.
To qualify for the Greenville University Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
Altamont
Jacob Hammer, senior
Madison Pierce, sophomore
Kendyl Schultz, junior
Beecher City
Quaid Schlanser, sophomore
Cowden
Dylan Webster, senior
Effingham
Cade Buehnerkemper, sophomore
Louisville
Luke Fleener, senior
Saint Peter
Logan Lotz, senior
Shelbyville
Brook Schutt, sophomore
Teutopolis
Emma Deters, senior
Millikin University
The Millikin University community gathered for the annual Honors Convocation and Distinguished Faculty Lecture on April 27 at Kirkland Fines Arts Center to honor faculty, staff and student accomplishments.
Over 90 awards were presented to Millikin students and faculty who were honored for their commitment to academic excellence. During the event, Miranda Fox, of Altamont, received the Maria Leonard Senior Book Award, the Eshelman Family Award and the Glen R. Smith Award.
