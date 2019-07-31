College News 3 hrs ago Benjamin Esker Benjamin Lee Esker, of Effingham, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology. Tags Benjamin Lee Esker News Bachelor Of Science Petroleum Engineering University Missouri University Of Science And Technology COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Doedtman, Norma Pieper, Phyllis Layman, Marion Hoffmeister, Ronald Hammer, Norman Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUpdate on Interstate 70 fatal accidentNeoga man studying for priesthood in RomeLocal Amtrak passenger: 'Terror in people's eyes'07-26-19 Effingham County Jail bookingsCrash interrupts service to businesses, residentsFair RoyaltyBlue-green algae means no fishing in Neoga pondEagle Creek burn dates scheduledShelbyville man pronouced dead after Sunday crashBarbecue enthusiasts gather in Effingham for annual event Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
