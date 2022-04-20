Phi Kappa Phi
Thirty-eight Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate and undergraduate students were inducted into the university’s chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society during a ceremony in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium on April 11.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10% of seniors and graduate students and 7.5% of juniors having at least 72 credit hours, along with graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved distinction also qualify.
Chartered in 1957, SIU Carbondale’s chapter was revitalized in 2021 and received a Circle of Excellence Silver Award.
Jarrett R. Jones, senior, political science specializing in pre-law, of Effingham was inducted into the chapter for 2022.
