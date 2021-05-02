Western Governors University

Effingham resident Kyla Steffen recently received a $3,000 Health Services Coordination Scholarship to Western Governors University.

The scholarship is designed to provide affordable access to a WGU bachelor’s degree in health services coordination.

Steffen is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Coordination from WGU.

Black Hawk College

Lloyd Newberry, of Effingham, graduated from Black Hawk College this spring.

