Western Governors University
Effingham resident Kyla Steffen recently received a $3,000 Health Services Coordination Scholarship to Western Governors University.
The scholarship is designed to provide affordable access to a WGU bachelor’s degree in health services coordination.
Steffen is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Coordination from WGU.
Black Hawk College
Lloyd Newberry, of Effingham, graduated from Black Hawk College this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.