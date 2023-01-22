Olney Central College

Students at Olney Central College have received academic honors for the Fall 2022 Semester.

Students named to the Chancellor’s List have attained a grade point average of 3.90 or higher, on a 4.0 scale. Those on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89, while those students named to the Dean’s List have earned a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74.

Chancellor’s List

Clay City — Michele Anderson, Anden Cartright and Elaina Kessler

Flora — Katrina Acree, Dustin Brown, Jonathan Garrison, Gavin Hatcher, Jenifer Mason, Allie Parker and Elisha Scoles

Louisville — Kirstin Allen and Abagail Springmeyer

Newton — Caleb Dow, Gracey Lewis, Matthew McCarty, Makalyn Nichols, Rogue Stoops, Andrew Tarr, Leo Weber and Lucy Yager

Willow Hill — Stephanie Brinson

Xenia — Kylie Stewart

President’s List

Cowden — Madison Cherry

Flora — Dawson Goldstein, Makynna McCraw, Owen Traub and Robert Wray

Neoga — Julie Estay

Newton — Mason Schafer

Dean’s List

Flora — Jerron Borders, Trenton Harrell, Owen Kohn, Xada Slater and Holden Warren

Louisville — Lawson Erwin

Newton — Lily Bierman, Kayden Schackman, Nolan Stanford and Lydia Wilson

Saint Mary's College

Alexis Stephens of Effingham has been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.

To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

Nichole Shryock

Goshen College recently recognized 163 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the fall 2022 Dean's List.

Nichole Shryock, a Senior Sign Language Interpreting; Business major from Effingham, was recognized for academic excellence on the fall semester Dean's List at Goshen College.

The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean's List selection process.

