Olney Central College
Students at Olney Central College have received academic honors for the Fall 2022 Semester.
Students named to the Chancellor’s List have attained a grade point average of 3.90 or higher, on a 4.0 scale. Those on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89, while those students named to the Dean’s List have earned a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74.
Chancellor’s List
Clay City — Michele Anderson, Anden Cartright and Elaina Kessler
Flora — Katrina Acree, Dustin Brown, Jonathan Garrison, Gavin Hatcher, Jenifer Mason, Allie Parker and Elisha Scoles
Louisville — Kirstin Allen and Abagail Springmeyer
Newton — Caleb Dow, Gracey Lewis, Matthew McCarty, Makalyn Nichols, Rogue Stoops, Andrew Tarr, Leo Weber and Lucy Yager
Willow Hill — Stephanie Brinson
Xenia — Kylie Stewart
President’s List
Cowden — Madison Cherry
Flora — Dawson Goldstein, Makynna McCraw, Owen Traub and Robert Wray
Neoga — Julie Estay
Newton — Mason Schafer
Dean’s List
Flora — Jerron Borders, Trenton Harrell, Owen Kohn, Xada Slater and Holden Warren
Louisville — Lawson Erwin
Newton — Lily Bierman, Kayden Schackman, Nolan Stanford and Lydia Wilson
Saint Mary's College
Alexis Stephens of Effingham has been named to the Saint Mary's College Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
Nichole Shryock
Goshen College recently recognized 163 undergraduate students for excellence in academics on the fall 2022 Dean's List.
Nichole Shryock, a Senior Sign Language Interpreting; Business major from Effingham, was recognized for academic excellence on the fall semester Dean's List at Goshen College.
The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean's List selection process.
