McKendree University
Jennifer Wilson of Effingham, was recognized for excellence in the study of superintendent licensure.
The 2023 honorees were selected by full-time faculty members based on four major components of McKendree University's mission: responsible citizenship, engagement, academic excellence and lifelong learning. Many have also participated in clubs and organizations, athletics, music, and service projects.
Haylee Brandt is a new member of Chapter 292 of Phi Kappa Phi national honor society. A resident of Watson, Haylee is majoring in ethical leadership at McKendree University.
The induction ceremony was held during the university's 10th annual Academic Excellence Celebration on April 27.
Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society, with only the top percentage of students eligible for membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.