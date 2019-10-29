Jake Schindler
Jake Schindler of Effingham is among the 860 cadets and students named to the spring 2019 dean’s list
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade-point average is 3.2 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
He also is one of the nearly 400 cadets and students awarded gold stars for achieving a 3.7 grade-point average or higher.
