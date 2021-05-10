McKendree University
The following local residents graduated from McKendree University.
Taylor Coleman, of Shelbyville, BA, sociology-criminal justice emphasis
Jacob Donaldson, of Effingham, BBA, accounting, economics and finance, cum laude
Cynthia Einhorn, of Wheeler, BSN, nursing
Michaela Engel, of Kinmundy, BBA, entrepreneurship, magna cum laude
Tyler Homann, of Altamont, BBA, management and accounting
Jennifer Wilson, of Effingham, MSN, nursing management
