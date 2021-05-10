McKendree University

The following local residents graduated from McKendree University.

Taylor Coleman, of Shelbyville, BA, sociology-criminal justice emphasis

Jacob Donaldson, of Effingham, BBA, accounting, economics and finance, cum laude

Cynthia Einhorn, of Wheeler, BSN, nursing

Michaela Engel, of Kinmundy, BBA, entrepreneurship, magna cum laude

Tyler Homann, of Altamont, BBA, management and accounting

Jennifer Wilson, of Effingham, MSN, nursing management

