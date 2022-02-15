Quincy University
Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade-point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean’s List. Area students named to the list are:
Altamont — Logan Klitzing
Dieterich — Joseph Niemerg
Effingham — Nicholas Martelli, Madalyn Tegeler
Shumway — Claire Sudkamp
Teutopolis — Joseph Siemer
Toledo — Allyson Maynard
