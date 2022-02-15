Quincy University

Quincy University released its Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade-point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean’s List. Area students named to the list are:

Altamont — Logan Klitzing

Dieterich — Joseph Niemerg

Effingham — Nicholas Martelli, Madalyn Tegeler

Shumway — Claire Sudkamp

Teutopolis — Joseph Siemer

Toledo — Allyson Maynard

