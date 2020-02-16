Lake Land College
Lake Land College announced full-time students who earned honors for the 2019 fall semester.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65-3.79.
To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5-3.64.
A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.
The following full-time students achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President's List — Ryan Spade, Clarissa Tegenkamp, Austin Wendling, Morgan Phillips, Nathan Budde, August Laatsch, Grace Simmons, Hannah Tappendorf, Violet Wendling, Lazuli Tkachuk, Dawn Pagel
Dean's List — Jonathan Heiser, Shelbi Stone, Quinton Milleville, Taylor McFarland
Honor's List — Ailyn Spring, Wyatt Butts, Kerigan Phillips, Alexis Jones, Alexus Ault
Beecher City
President's List — Kendra Allsop, Katelyn Hoene, Benson Buzzard, Matthew Smith, Amanda Smith, Katlyn Johnson, Allie Stell
Dean's List — Joshua Lister, Kayla Thomas, Matthew Buennemeyer, Rachel Reed, Grace Smith
Brownstown
Dean's List — Shelby Spence, Lane Himes, Samantha Cass, David Hughes
Clay City
President's List — Joshua Moseley
Cowden
President's List — Cecilia Miller, Tabitha Endsley, Ashley Bartels
Honor's List — Amy Fry
Dieterich
President's List — Rachel Schmidt, Anna Shadle, Grace Walker
Dean's List — Hannah Hunzinger, Kaitlyn Bloemer, Lucas Drees, Seth Bohnhoff
Honor's List — Ansh Dogra, Austin Einhorn, Ethan McWhorter, Jennifer Robards, Alexandra Edwards
Edgewood
Honor's List — Taylor Jones
Effingham
President's List — Rachael Boone, Brian Roedl, Chloe Funneman, Will Kabbes, Bayleigh Flynn, Jacob Scara, Brenden Riley, Jenna Workman, Bradley Livingston, Megan Webb, Tristen Jones, Jared Hoene, Madison Buscher, Keira Hirtzel, Cooper Jackson, Hannah Koester, Ty Morrissey, Kai Starrett, Heidi Hutchison, Abby Hartke, Ashley Wright, Rachel Buening, Madeline Hoene, Jacy Blunt
Dean's List — Robert Lueken, Jessica Hackman, Brooke Rueter, Emily Kelly, Chloe Larimore, Ashlyn Paige, Clare Shamhart, Jamie Dillow, Colby Heaton, Blake Mummel, Regan Koester, Kaleb Kihne, Koby Henkelman, Cassidy Briggerman, Abigayle Weis, Wade Wenthe, Morgan Mette, Ian Light, Fidencio Sanchez-Hernandez
Honor's List — Sarah Lemar, Brennan Poland, Alexis Shimboff, Ashley Shewmake, Megan Koester, Bryce Lohman, Aisley Haythorne, Caralee Hayes, Darian Appelt, Chelsie Carver, Alan Hazelton, Olivia Stanfield, Olivia Fritcher, David Asbridge
Farina
Dean's List — Jade Fancher, Fatima Viramontes
Greenup
President's List — Breanne Edwards, Macey Craig, Creed Hudson, Bryson Cutts, Stormy Judson
Dean's List — Sarah Warfel, Sadie Oakley, Sara Hampsten,
Honor's List — Aidan Ozier
Herrick
President's List — Bridgette Evans, Britney Bolyard, Hailey Persinger, Royce Thompson
Jewett
Honor's List — Ryley Brown, Jordyn Koester
Kinmundy
President's List — Karen Blomberg-Baylis
Louisville
President's List — Cole Dial, Brilee Kessler, Kyle McKnelly, Breanne Gullidge
Honor's List — Parker Van Dyke
Mason
President's List — Bryce Kollman, Kaleb Van Scyoc, Cassie Fancher
Dean's List — Clayton Sims, Jade Hays
Honor's List — Rechel Boone
Mode
Honor's List — Isabelle Miller
Montrose
President's List — Devin Flach, Penny Flood, Andrew Hout, Tyler Meinhart
Dean's List — Kelsey Fletcher, Maggie Britton, Cole Dusablon
Neoga
President's List — Emmalyn Walk, Dalton Potter, Ana Owens, Alivia Minnich, Olivia Holt, Kenneth Bodin
Honor's List — Chase Lanham, Madelyn Kidd, Alexandra Helmuth, Jennifer Rosenboom
Newton
President's List — Jackie Judy, Alison Russell
Honor's List — Maicie Myers, Tearia Baker, Sarah Blecha
St. Elmo
President's List — Ashlyn Mitchell, Deana Shelton,
Dean's List — Marissa Caraway, Lewis Brown
Shumway
President's List — Shea Kinkelaar
Honor's List — Kaleb Doty, Nicholas Tarr
Sigel
President's List — Jenelle Vogt, Jake Wente, Shanna Niebrugge
Dean's List — Abagail Flach, Brittany Krampe
Honor's List — Jordan Schumacher, Isabel Lee
Stewardson
President's List — Maria Gentry, Luke Porter, Lexi Vonderheide, Katrina Davis, Jocelyn Schultz
Dean's List — Blake Nichols, Courtney Probst
Strasburg
President's List — Christian Kessler, Tanner Clark, Courtney Reel, Logan Mathis, Dawnikah Kobielnik, Sydney Price
Teutopolis
President's List — Donovan Kitten, Lexi Heuerman, Samantha McCumsey, Mitchell Apke, Jacob Schmidt, Macy Vogt, Callie McMahon, Callie Meinhart, Seth Probst,
Dean's List — Taylor Hartke, Clint Weber, Andres Trevino, Brayden Will, Jadi Rockow
Honor's List — Jarrett Hardiek, Josh Hardiek, Kaylee Newkirk, Colton Starwalt
Toledo
President's List — Logan Smith, Haley Oakley, Jay Stierwalt, Alexander Coad
Dean's List — Matthew Kingery, Allison Kingery, Cole Jackson
Watson
President's List — Kaleb Blake, Kierstin Cornell, William Barr
Honor's List — Carly Geltz
Wheeler
President's List — Ryan Radloff, Mitchell Tarr
Honor's List — Zachary Jansen
