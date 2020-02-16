Lake Land College

Lake Land College announced full-time students who earned honors for the 2019 fall semester.

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65-3.79.

To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5-3.64.

A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.

The following full-time students achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President's List — Ryan Spade, Clarissa Tegenkamp, Austin Wendling, Morgan Phillips, Nathan Budde, August Laatsch, Grace Simmons, Hannah Tappendorf, Violet Wendling, Lazuli Tkachuk, Dawn Pagel

Dean's List — Jonathan Heiser, Shelbi Stone, Quinton Milleville, Taylor McFarland

Honor's List — Ailyn Spring, Wyatt Butts, Kerigan Phillips, Alexis Jones, Alexus Ault

Beecher City

President's List — Kendra Allsop, Katelyn Hoene, Benson Buzzard, Matthew Smith, Amanda Smith, Katlyn Johnson, Allie Stell

Dean's List — Joshua Lister, Kayla Thomas, Matthew Buennemeyer, Rachel Reed, Grace Smith

Brownstown

Dean's List — Shelby Spence, Lane Himes, Samantha Cass, David Hughes

Clay City

President's List — Joshua Moseley

Cowden

President's List — Cecilia Miller, Tabitha Endsley, Ashley Bartels

Honor's List — Amy Fry

Dieterich 

President's List — Rachel Schmidt, Anna Shadle, Grace Walker

Dean's List — Hannah Hunzinger, Kaitlyn Bloemer, Lucas Drees, Seth Bohnhoff

Honor's List — Ansh Dogra, Austin Einhorn, Ethan McWhorter, Jennifer Robards, Alexandra Edwards

Edgewood

Honor's List — Taylor Jones

Effingham

President's List — Rachael Boone, Brian Roedl, Chloe Funneman, Will Kabbes, Bayleigh Flynn, Jacob Scara, Brenden Riley, Jenna Workman, Bradley Livingston, Megan Webb, Tristen Jones, Jared Hoene, Madison Buscher, Keira Hirtzel, Cooper Jackson, Hannah Koester, Ty Morrissey, Kai Starrett, Heidi Hutchison, Abby Hartke, Ashley Wright, Rachel Buening, Madeline Hoene, Jacy Blunt

Dean's List — Robert Lueken, Jessica Hackman, Brooke Rueter, Emily Kelly, Chloe Larimore, Ashlyn Paige, Clare Shamhart, Jamie Dillow, Colby Heaton, Blake Mummel, Regan Koester, Kaleb Kihne, Koby Henkelman, Cassidy Briggerman, Abigayle Weis, Wade Wenthe, Morgan Mette, Ian Light, Fidencio Sanchez-Hernandez

Honor's List — Sarah Lemar, Brennan Poland, Alexis Shimboff, Ashley Shewmake, Megan Koester, Bryce Lohman, Aisley Haythorne, Caralee Hayes, Darian Appelt, Chelsie Carver, Alan Hazelton, Olivia Stanfield, Olivia Fritcher, David Asbridge

Farina

Dean's List — Jade Fancher, Fatima Viramontes

Greenup

President's List — Breanne Edwards, Macey Craig, Creed Hudson, Bryson Cutts, Stormy Judson

Dean's List — Sarah Warfel, Sadie Oakley, Sara Hampsten,

Honor's List — Aidan Ozier

Herrick

President's List — Bridgette Evans, Britney Bolyard, Hailey Persinger, Royce Thompson

Jewett

Honor's List — Ryley Brown, Jordyn Koester

Kinmundy 

President's List — Karen Blomberg-Baylis

Louisville

President's List — Cole Dial, Brilee Kessler, Kyle McKnelly, Breanne Gullidge

Honor's List — Parker Van Dyke

Mason

President's List — Bryce Kollman, Kaleb Van Scyoc, Cassie Fancher

Dean's List — Clayton Sims, Jade Hays

Honor's List — Rechel Boone

Mode

Honor's List — Isabelle Miller

Montrose

President's List — Devin Flach, Penny Flood, Andrew Hout, Tyler Meinhart

Dean's List — Kelsey Fletcher, Maggie Britton, Cole Dusablon

Neoga

President's List — Emmalyn Walk, Dalton Potter, Ana Owens, Alivia Minnich, Olivia Holt, Kenneth Bodin

Honor's List — Chase Lanham, Madelyn Kidd, Alexandra Helmuth, Jennifer Rosenboom

Newton

President's List — Jackie Judy, Alison Russell

Honor's List — Maicie Myers, Tearia Baker, Sarah Blecha

St. Elmo

President's List — Ashlyn Mitchell, Deana Shelton,

Dean's List — Marissa Caraway, Lewis Brown

Shumway

President's List — Shea Kinkelaar

Honor's List — Kaleb Doty, Nicholas Tarr

Sigel

President's List — Jenelle Vogt, Jake Wente, Shanna Niebrugge

Dean's List — Abagail Flach, Brittany Krampe

Honor's List — Jordan Schumacher, Isabel Lee

Stewardson

President's List — Maria Gentry, Luke Porter, Lexi Vonderheide, Katrina Davis, Jocelyn Schultz

Dean's List — Blake Nichols, Courtney Probst

Strasburg

President's List — Christian Kessler, Tanner Clark, Courtney Reel, Logan Mathis, Dawnikah Kobielnik, Sydney Price

Teutopolis

President's List — Donovan Kitten, Lexi Heuerman, Samantha McCumsey, Mitchell Apke, Jacob Schmidt, Macy Vogt, Callie McMahon, Callie Meinhart, Seth Probst,

Dean's List — Taylor Hartke, Clint Weber, Andres Trevino, Brayden Will, Jadi Rockow

Honor's List — Jarrett Hardiek, Josh Hardiek, Kaylee Newkirk, Colton Starwalt

Toledo

President's List — Logan Smith, Haley Oakley, Jay Stierwalt, Alexander Coad

Dean's List — Matthew Kingery, Allison Kingery, Cole Jackson

Watson

President's List — Kaleb Blake, Kierstin Cornell, William Barr

Honor's List — Carly Geltz

Wheeler

President's List — Ryan Radloff, Mitchell Tarr

Honor's List — Zachary Jansen

