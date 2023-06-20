College News

LLC Pinning Ceremonies
Lake Land College honored the 2023 medical assistant bridge program graduates at an annual pinning ceremony.
The Outstanding Achievement award was awarded to Stacy Dasenbrock of Teutopolis.
Rhonda Burton of Effingham and Dasenbrock received pins at the ceremony.
Graduating nurses received their pins at the 2023 Lake Land College Associate Degree Nursing pinning ceremony.
The Patient Advocate Award was presented to Cortney Cole of Shelbyville for displaying professionalism and compassionate care in the Associate Degree Nurse program.
The Marilyn Fuqua Thompson Nursing Award, which is given each year to a graduating student who is considered to be the all-around best student in the class and is voted on by faculty, went to Monica Buerster of Newton.
To receive this award, the student must be professionally superior and morally responsible, be capable of making wise decisions, be compassionate and caring, be dedicated and possess common sense and a strong scientific knowledge base, demonstrate superior technical skills, possess superior communication skills and composure, often in crises situations. Buerster’s name will be engraved on a plaque that is located in the nursing skills lab in Neal Hall.
The following area students in the program received pins at the ceremony:
Shelbyville — Jayme Ballinger, Cortney Cole, Megan Martin, Olivia Tapscott, Olivia Durbin
Teutopolis — Anni Borries
Effingham — Lori Brummer, Callie Feldhake, Jennifer Kibler, Caroline Kull, Harlie Ann Lawrence, Hope Monnet, Kristina Roepke, Madison Tilford, Jeff Repking
Brownstown — Tara Geiger
Watson — Hali Hancock, Adam Tarr
Dieterich — Collin Hartke
Altamont — Maranda Jenkins
Louisville — Kenzie Robertson
Strasburg — Lara Bauer, Calla Roney, Lainee Turner
Newton — Monica Buerster, Brooke Jansen
Louisville — Kylie Dawkins
Jewett — Jenna Flood
Toledo — Olivia Therann Kanizer, Abby Russell
Cowden — Morgan Webster
Lake Land College dental hygiene graduates received their pins at the annual pinning ceremony.
Several students received scholarships or awards during the ceremony.
Citlali Hoyos, of Effingham, received the Colgate Student Total Achievement Recognition (STAR) Award, which is offered to a graduating student who shows excellence and commitment to the hygiene profession by demonstrating true dedication to the profession, exhibiting extraordinary compassion in patient care, displaying enthusiasm and follow-through for community service, and demonstrating outstanding patient education and motivation skills.
During the ceremony the following area students were pinned:
Altamont — Brianna Boyt
St. Elmo — Bailie Duckwitz
Shelbyville — Brittany Gordon
Effingham — Citlali Hoyos
Flora — Tyra Leonard
Mississippi State University
Maggie Clark, of Neoga, was named to the Mississippi State University spring 2023 Deans' List.
To be named to the Deans' List, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
