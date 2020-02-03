Western Governors University
The following local residents have earned degrees from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Jonathan Frohning of Dieterich has earned a Master of Business Administration degree.
Lindsey Mills of Dieterich has earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Management degree.
Sarah Dirks of Effingham has earned a Master of Science, Nursing-Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN) degree.
Justin Stortzum of Effingham has earned a Master of Business Administration degree.
Megan Robinson of Neoga has earned a Master of Business Administration degree.
