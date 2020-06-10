Southeast Missouri State University

The following students have been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.

Elly Eaton of Newton

Jordan Probst of Sigel

Frank Schniederjon of Effingham

Jade Spencer of Effingham

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing or U grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

