University of Mississippi
The University of Mississippi announced the following local students were named to the Fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll:
Martina Gratz of Sigel
Kelsey Partlow of Neoga
The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Drake University
Ada Rozene of Effingham was named to the President's Lists at Drake University.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester at Drake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.