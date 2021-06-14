Iowa Wesleyan University

Iowa Wesleyan University hosted an in-person commencement program for all May 2020, August 2020, December 2020, May 2021 and August 2021 graduates on May 1, 2021. Among the graduates were:

Kara Clearwater of Cowden

Emma Thomas of Effingham

University of Missouri

During the spring 2021 semester,10,962 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the University of Missouri dean’s list.

The following students from Effingham were named to the list.

Renae Alexandra Bingman, sophomore, Business

Sophia C. Deters, sophomore, Business

Benjamin A. Donsbach, sophomore, Business

Regan Kathleen Koester, junior, Health Professions

Austin J. Waldhoff, sophomore, Business

Quincy University

Quincy University hosted its 158th Commencement ceremony on May 8. The May 2021 graduating class is comprised of 203 undergraduates, with an additional 27 graduate degree recipients.

Among the graduates is Brandon Michael Repking, of Mason, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences.

