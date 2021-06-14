Iowa Wesleyan University
Iowa Wesleyan University hosted an in-person commencement program for all May 2020, August 2020, December 2020, May 2021 and August 2021 graduates on May 1, 2021. Among the graduates were:
Kara Clearwater of Cowden
Emma Thomas of Effingham
University of Missouri
During the spring 2021 semester,10,962 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the University of Missouri dean’s list.
The following students from Effingham were named to the list.
Renae Alexandra Bingman, sophomore, Business
Sophia C. Deters, sophomore, Business
Benjamin A. Donsbach, sophomore, Business
Regan Kathleen Koester, junior, Health Professions
Austin J. Waldhoff, sophomore, Business
Quincy University
Quincy University hosted its 158th Commencement ceremony on May 8. The May 2021 graduating class is comprised of 203 undergraduates, with an additional 27 graduate degree recipients.
Among the graduates is Brandon Michael Repking, of Mason, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences.
