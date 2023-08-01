LLC Athletic Department Honors
Lake Land College and Laker Athletics announce the many team and individual athletic accomplishments from the 2022-2023 academic year.
“The many accomplishments of our student athletes reflect the outstanding young men and women who participate in athletics at Lake Land College, the strong commitment of our coaches and athletic staff to focus on student success both in the classroom and in their sport, and the contributions of faculty and staff across the college who support student athletes in learning and accomplishing their goals,” Vice President for Student Services Valerie Lynch said. ”I would like to thank the coaches, faculty and staff for their contributions to the success of our student athletes and to congratulate all of the student athletes for a great year.”
The athletic accomplishments include:
2023 NJCAA Academic Team (must have a team GPA of 3.00 or higher):
- Softball
- Volleyball
- Women’s Basketball
- Baseball
2023 NJCAA All-Academic First Team (athletes with 24 credits hours with 4.00 GPA) include:
Nate Lacy, Neoga, Baseball
Olivia Niemerg, Teutopolis, Women’s Basketball
2023 NJCAA All-Academic Second Team (athletes with 24 credit hours with 3.80-3.99 GPA) include:
Collyn Ballard, Louisville, Baseball
Lexie Niebrugge, Sigel, Women’s Basketball
Kylee Phillips, Neoga, Women’s Basketball
2023 NJCAA All-Academic Third Team (athletes with 24 credit hours with 3.60-3.79 GPA) include:
Brianna Hewing, Mode, Volleyball
Avery Fearday, Sigel, Women’s Basketball
Isabella Hardiek, Teutopolis, Women’s Basketball
Individual Honors and Awards:
Volleyball NJCAA Division One All-Region 24
- Brianna Hewing, Mode, 2nd Team
Women's Basketball NJCAA Division Two All-Region 24
Olivia Niemerg, Teutopolis
Lexie Niebrugge, Sigel
Women's Basketball Midwest Athletic Conference All-Conference
Olivia Niemerg, Teutopolis
Lexie Niebrugge, Sigel
