Concordia University
Emily Nelson of Effingham earned a Master of Education degree from Concordia University, Nebraska in fall 2020.
Oklahoma State University
A total of 8,004 students were named to the 2020 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,449 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses. Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade-point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll.
The following area students were named to the list: Hallie Horsman of Shelbyville and Abbigail Kepp of Neoga.
