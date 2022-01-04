University of Evansville
The University of Evansville recently recognized students who received Dean's List Honors for the Fall 2021 semester.
Paige Webster of Newton, studying Neuroscience and Psychology
Abigail Repking of Effingham, studying Athletic Training
Justin Zumbahlen of Newton, studying Exercise Science
Keri Zumbahlen of Newton, studying Exercise Science
Crayton Chesnut of Dieterich, studying Marketing and Management
A total of over 630 students were named to the UE Dean's List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
