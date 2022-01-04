University of Evansville

The University of Evansville recently recognized students who received Dean's List Honors for the Fall 2021 semester.

Paige Webster of Newton, studying Neuroscience and Psychology

Abigail Repking of Effingham, studying Athletic Training

Justin Zumbahlen of Newton, studying Exercise Science

Keri Zumbahlen of Newton, studying Exercise Science

Crayton Chesnut of Dieterich, studying Marketing and Management

A total of over 630 students were named to the UE Dean's List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Tags

Trending Video