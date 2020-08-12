Millikin University
Millikin University announced area undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors.
Area students named to the Dean's List are as follows:
Alyson Armstrong of Watson
Brent Beals of Effingham
Kaitlyn Cohorst of Wheeler
Miranda Fox of Altamont
Madeline Holland of Shelbyville
Alexis Monnet of Effingham
Amber Rezinas of Shelbyville
University of Illinois
The University of Illinois has announced 13,183 Dean’s List and 238 Bronze Tablet honorees for the 2020 spring semester.
Dean’s List eligibility is limited to the top 20% of a student’s college class or curriculum. In a special consideration for spring 2020, Dean’s List recognition required at least 12 academic semester hours taken for either standard letter grades or “pass.”
University Honors and inclusion on the Bronze Tablet are the university’s highest honors for graduating students. Honorees, who are the top 3% from each college’s 2019 graduating class, must have a total grade-point average of at least 3.5 (out of a possible 4.0), although in recent years an average as high as 3.9 was needed to make the list in some colleges at Illinois.
Spring 2020 Dean’s List honorees
Altamont
Lily Laatsch, Crop Sciences
Beecher City
Bryce Buzzard, Consumer and Environmental Sciences
Effingham
Jacob Bushue, Business Accountancy
Taylor Crowell, Chemistry
Reilly Durham, Anthropology
Elizabeth Falconburg, Communication
Denton Guy, Undeclared
Ryan Huelsbusch, Chemistry
Kaitlyn Kabbes, Undeclared
Annika Koester, Human Development and Family Studies
Evi Malone, Integrative Biology
Clare McHugh, Undeclared
Jay Niebrugge, Integrative Biology
Alexis Opilka, Community Health
Amber Quast, Animal Sciences
Ethan Rozene, Mechanical Engineering
Ryan Sandifer, Finance
Kristin Slaughter, Bioengineering
Ava Wegman, Actuarial Science
Mary Wegman, Advertising
Elizabeth Will, Unassigned
Rachel Wortman, Industrial Engineering
Greenup
Josie Brockett, Animal Sciences
Hayley Henderson, Integrative Biology
Neoga
Jesse Holt, Finance
John Keller, Political Science
Caley Lane, Psychology
Cheyenne Vondrak, Bioengineering
Newton
Emma Bierman, Animal Sciences
Amy Sandschafer, Animal Sciences
Natalie White, Accountancy
Shelbyville
Bryce Henze, Sociology
Collin Schuricht, Geography and Geographic Information Science
Sigel
Charles Hoene, Agricultural and Biological Engineering
Spring 2020 Bronze Tablet honorees
Effingham
Jared Mino, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, December 2019
