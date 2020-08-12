Millikin University

Millikin University announced area undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors.

Area students named to the Dean's List are as follows:

Alyson Armstrong of Watson

Brent Beals of Effingham

Kaitlyn Cohorst of Wheeler

Miranda Fox of Altamont

Madeline Holland of Shelbyville

Alexis Monnet of Effingham

Amber Rezinas of Shelbyville

University of Illinois

The University of Illinois has announced 13,183 Dean’s List and 238 Bronze Tablet honorees for the 2020 spring semester.

Dean’s List eligibility is limited to the top 20% of a student’s college class or curriculum. In a special consideration for spring 2020, Dean’s List recognition required at least 12 academic semester hours taken for either standard letter grades or “pass.”

University Honors and inclusion on the Bronze Tablet are the university’s highest honors for graduating students. Honorees, who are the top 3% from each college’s 2019 graduating class, must have a total grade-point average of at least 3.5 (out of a possible 4.0), although in recent years an average as high as 3.9 was needed to make the list in some colleges at Illinois.

Spring 2020 Dean’s List honorees

Altamont

Lily Laatsch, Crop Sciences

Beecher City

Bryce Buzzard, Consumer and Environmental Sciences

Effingham

Jacob Bushue, Business Accountancy

Taylor Crowell, Chemistry

Reilly Durham, Anthropology

Elizabeth Falconburg, Communication

Denton Guy, Undeclared

Ryan Huelsbusch, Chemistry

Kaitlyn Kabbes, Undeclared

Annika Koester, Human Development and Family Studies

Evi Malone, Integrative Biology

Clare McHugh, Undeclared

Jay Niebrugge, Integrative Biology

Alexis Opilka, Community Health

Amber Quast, Animal Sciences

Ethan Rozene, Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Sandifer, Finance

Kristin Slaughter, Bioengineering

Ava Wegman, Actuarial Science

Mary Wegman, Advertising

Elizabeth Will, Unassigned

Rachel Wortman, Industrial Engineering

Greenup

Josie Brockett, Animal Sciences

Hayley Henderson, Integrative Biology

Neoga

Jesse Holt, Finance

John Keller, Political Science

Caley Lane, Psychology

Cheyenne Vondrak, Bioengineering

Newton

Emma Bierman, Animal Sciences

Amy Sandschafer, Animal Sciences

Natalie White, Accountancy

Shelbyville

Bryce Henze, Sociology

Collin Schuricht, Geography and Geographic Information Science

Sigel

Charles Hoene, Agricultural and Biological Engineering

Spring 2020 Bronze Tablet honorees

Effingham

Jared Mino, Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, December 2019