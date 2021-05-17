Western Illinois University
A total of 1,224 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2021 Spring Dean's List.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade-point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Area students earning Dean's List honors include:
Flora — Abigail R Gindlesberger, junior; Olivia R Luzadder, senior; Cali E. Wilson, senior; Cari A. Wilsonc senior
Dieterich — Mickala R Klay, senior
Shelbyville — Luke K Jesgarz, sophomore
Lakeview College of Nursing
Bryson Cutts, from Greenup, was among the students from Lakeview College of Nursing who made the spring Dean's List.
Students who are enrolled in at least six credit hours at Lakeview College of Nursing and who achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale are named to the Dean's List for the semester.
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced the newly elected members of the Student Government Association.
Kate Richars of Newton has been elected as Vice President for the coming 2021-2022 academic year.
