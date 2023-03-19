Palmer College of Chiropractic
Emma Pierce of Flora has been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Champlain College
Chipman Schmidt of Effingham has been named to the Champlain College Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
Morgan Wagner of Teutopolis was named to the Champlain College Trustees' List for the fall 2022 semester.
Students on the Trustees' List have achieved a 4.0 grade-point average for two or more consecutive semesters.
