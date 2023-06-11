The University of Alabama
The following area students were named to The University of Alabama fall 2022 president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Tristan Will of Hidalgo
Eli Weber and Seth Weber, both of Newton
University of Mississippi
Kelsey Partlow, of Neoga, , was named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists.
Partlow, majoring in Elementary Education, was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
