Jacob Linders
Jacob Linders of Effingham graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Kansas State University in fall 2019.
Quincy University
The following local students were named to Quincy University's Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List.
Beecher City — Logan Klitzing
Effingham — Chandler Martelli and Madalyn Tegeler
Teutopolis — Joseph Siemer
Lake Land College
Lake Land College Announces Part-Time Fall Semester Honors List.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses number 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65-3.79.
To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5-3.64. Grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.
The following part-time students achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President's List — Derik Spiker, Stephanie Voelker, Nicholas Roepke, Sarah Stock, Haileigh Verdeyen, Hannah Began, Mark Camp
Dean's List — Anthony Kurtz
Honor's List — Kelsey Hankins, Mariah Winter, Annika Homann
Beecher City
President's List — Brandy Watson, Jessica Prichard
Honor's List — Mykaela Dye
Brownstown
President's List — Michael Booker,
Dean's List — Mitchell Black
Cowden
President's List — Makayla Reed
Dieterich
President's List — Joseph Niemerg, Lee Geier, Lee Nosbisch, Wyatte Brummer
Dean's List — Donna Hartke, Alex Deters, Jack Westendorf
Honor's List — Bryonna Meskimen, Claire Scheidemantel
Edgewood
President's List — Amy Anzio, Shyanne Gouchenouer
Honor's List — Jessica Roedl, Barbara Case
Effingham
President's List — Stacey Sehy, Erica John, Jonathan Ohlman, Michael Stephens, Erich Kollinger, Kyle Ellis, Catherine Willenborg, Averee Greene, Robyn Larsen, Broc Krietemeyer, Paige Ord, Micah McWhorter, Frank Rosen, Benjamin Donsbach, Nicole Gray, Camryn Crowell, Reilly Condron, Zachary Bierman, Vanessa Walker, Kellie Siebert, Cody Hennigh, Hunter Rich, Olga Hernandez, Kaylee Phillips, Ivan Angel, Emma Budde, Carsyn Bushue, Kennedy Collier, Adia Jennings, Morgan Krouse, Olivia Martin, Jackson Matteson, Tate Niebrugge, Zeel Patel, Dylan Ritz, Eli Seaman, Parker Siner, Rachel Sloss, Madilynn Stortzum, Sam Thompson, Madison Tilford, Carson Utz, Andrew Womack, Rachael Kemme, David Adams, John Elder, Luke Spencer, Riley Seachrist, Callie Feldhake, Renae Bingman, Madeline Thoele, Jaelyn Boone, Andrew Blacker, Leah Hanfland, Shelby Rieman, Kiley Weaver, Jaime Bloemer, Michele Golden, Dylan Evans, Jon Ballinger
Dean's List — Caroline Deters, Aaron McDevitt, Darienne Lester, Yuwei Canada, Allison McDevitt, Alex Sporleder
Honor's List — Caroline Kull, Megan Meyers, Brady Chaves, Lucas Swingler, Nicholas Bishop, Christopher Golden, Kaitlyn Rogers, Kennedy Blunt, Kaitlyn Burton, Dalton Greene, Jenna Splechter, Dawson Whitten, Jessica Wilson, Marcus Hites, Nathan Lohman, Parker Snow, Shelby Herboth, Bryce Ikemire, Macey Latch, John Hoene, Seth McMurray, Natalie Proctor, Mikaela Kaufman
Greenup
President's List — Dennis Lewis, Micaela Bradley
Honor's List — Emily Carl, David McClain, Nick Dill
Herrick
President's List — Emily McBee
Honor's List — Alicia Ray, Hannah McBee
Mason
President's List — Christopher Blair, Nathan Hill, Emma Kuhns, Dylan Lonngren, Josh Bowlin
Montrose
Dean's List — Natalie Hall
Neoga
President's List — Amanda Brown, Abbi Kepp, Brooke Rupel, Alyssa Easton, Rylee Peterson, Peggy Stodden
Honor's List — Trenton Moore
Newton
President's List — William McCann
St. Elmo
President's List — Kelly Werner, Michael Crawford, Jasmine Barr, Megan Denton
Dean's List — Bailie Duckwitz
Shumway
President's List — Audra Doedtman, Nadine Ray
Sigel
President's List — Travis Wendt, Christine Hoene
Strasburg
President's List — Olivia Telgmann
Teutopolis
President's List — Andrew Goldstein, Ashley Thompson, Shawn Weber, Diana Mossman, Kyele Mossman, Olivia Niemerg, Leah Schumacher, Camden Webb, Madalyn Stead, Dalton Will, Emily Uthell
Dean' List — Chelsey Meinhart, Rachel Weber, Margaret Koester
Honor's List — Noah Hemmen, Kristin Probst, Drew Kerner
Toledo
President's List — Fallon Zulueta, Matthew Shull
Dean's List — Dakota Ferris
Honor's List — Carolyn Woods
Watson
President's List — Austin Hagen, Anthony Kortte
Honor's List — Emily Gharst
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.