Jacob Linders

Jacob Linders of Effingham graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Kansas State University in fall 2019.

Quincy University

The following local students were named to Quincy University's Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List.

Beecher City — Logan Klitzing

Effingham — Chandler Martelli and Madalyn Tegeler

Teutopolis — Joseph Siemer

Lake Land College

Lake Land College Announces Part-Time Fall Semester Honors List.

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses number 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8-4.0.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65-3.79.

To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed six to 11 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5-3.64. Grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.

The following part-time students achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President's List — Derik Spiker, Stephanie Voelker, Nicholas Roepke, Sarah Stock, Haileigh Verdeyen, Hannah Began, Mark Camp

Dean's List — Anthony Kurtz

Honor's List — Kelsey Hankins, Mariah Winter, Annika Homann

Beecher City

President's List — Brandy Watson, Jessica Prichard

Honor's List — Mykaela Dye

Brownstown

President's List — Michael Booker,

Dean's List — Mitchell Black

Cowden

President's List — Makayla Reed

Dieterich

President's List — Joseph Niemerg, Lee Geier, Lee Nosbisch, Wyatte Brummer

Dean's List — Donna Hartke, Alex Deters, Jack Westendorf

Honor's List — Bryonna Meskimen, Claire Scheidemantel

Edgewood

President's List — Amy Anzio, Shyanne Gouchenouer

Honor's List — Jessica Roedl, Barbara Case

Effingham

President's List — Stacey Sehy, Erica John, Jonathan Ohlman, Michael Stephens, Erich Kollinger, Kyle Ellis, Catherine Willenborg, Averee Greene, Robyn Larsen, Broc Krietemeyer, Paige Ord, Micah McWhorter, Frank Rosen, Benjamin Donsbach, Nicole Gray, Camryn Crowell, Reilly Condron, Zachary Bierman, Vanessa Walker, Kellie Siebert, Cody Hennigh, Hunter Rich, Olga Hernandez, Kaylee Phillips, Ivan Angel, Emma Budde, Carsyn Bushue, Kennedy Collier, Adia Jennings, Morgan Krouse, Olivia Martin, Jackson Matteson, Tate Niebrugge, Zeel Patel, Dylan Ritz, Eli Seaman, Parker Siner, Rachel Sloss, Madilynn Stortzum, Sam Thompson, Madison Tilford, Carson Utz, Andrew Womack, Rachael Kemme, David Adams, John Elder, Luke Spencer, Riley Seachrist, Callie Feldhake, Renae Bingman, Madeline Thoele, Jaelyn Boone, Andrew Blacker, Leah Hanfland, Shelby Rieman, Kiley Weaver, Jaime Bloemer, Michele Golden, Dylan Evans, Jon Ballinger

Dean's List — Caroline Deters, Aaron McDevitt, Darienne Lester, Yuwei Canada, Allison McDevitt, Alex Sporleder

Honor's List — Caroline Kull, Megan Meyers, Brady Chaves, Lucas Swingler, Nicholas Bishop, Christopher Golden, Kaitlyn Rogers, Kennedy Blunt, Kaitlyn Burton, Dalton Greene, Jenna Splechter, Dawson Whitten, Jessica Wilson, Marcus Hites, Nathan Lohman, Parker Snow, Shelby Herboth, Bryce Ikemire, Macey Latch, John Hoene, Seth McMurray, Natalie Proctor, Mikaela Kaufman

Greenup

President's List — Dennis Lewis, Micaela Bradley

Honor's List — Emily Carl, David McClain, Nick Dill

Herrick

President's List — Emily McBee

Honor's List — Alicia Ray, Hannah McBee

Mason

President's List — Christopher Blair, Nathan Hill, Emma Kuhns, Dylan Lonngren, Josh Bowlin

Montrose

Dean's List — Natalie Hall

Neoga

President's List — Amanda Brown, Abbi Kepp, Brooke Rupel, Alyssa Easton, Rylee Peterson, Peggy Stodden

Honor's List — Trenton Moore

Newton

President's List — William McCann

St. Elmo

President's List — Kelly Werner, Michael Crawford, Jasmine Barr, Megan Denton

Dean's List — Bailie Duckwitz

Shumway

President's List — Audra Doedtman, Nadine Ray

Sigel

President's List — Travis Wendt, Christine Hoene

Strasburg

President's List — Olivia Telgmann

Teutopolis

President's List — Andrew Goldstein, Ashley Thompson, Shawn Weber, Diana Mossman, Kyele Mossman, Olivia Niemerg, Leah Schumacher, Camden Webb, Madalyn Stead, Dalton Will, Emily Uthell

Dean' List — Chelsey Meinhart, Rachel Weber, Margaret Koester

Honor's List — Noah Hemmen, Kristin Probst, Drew Kerner

Toledo

President's List — Fallon Zulueta, Matthew Shull

Dean's List — Dakota Ferris

Honor's List — Carolyn Woods

Watson

President's List — Austin Hagen, Anthony Kortte

Honor's List — Emily Gharst