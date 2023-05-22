Cedarville University
Shiloh Drake from Newton, majoring in Lang Arts Education-Integrated, was named to the spring 2023 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University.
This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Goshen College
Nichole L. Shryock, of Effingham, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Goshen College this spring with a bachelor's degree in Sign Language Interpreting and Business.
