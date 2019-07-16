Kate Richars
Kate Richars of Newton has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, which recognizes more than 1,450 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester.
To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must have completed at least nine credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average. The student must not have any D, F, I, or "No Credit" grades on their semester grade report.
