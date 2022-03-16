Wichita State University
Ashley N. Thompson of Teutopolis was named to Wichita State University dean's honor roll for fall 2021.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
Illinois Wesleyan University
Illinois Wesleyan University's announced its Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
The following local students made the list:
Bryce Lohman of Effingham, a junior majoring in Marketing.
Macy Ludwig of Effingham, a first-year majoring in Accounting.
