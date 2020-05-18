Evan Blievernicht
Teutopolis' Evan Blievernicht has been inducted into the National Society of Leadership & Success. To achieve official induction, members attended Orientation, Leadership Training Day, three Speaker Broadcasts, and three Success Networking Team meetings.
The NSLS is the nation's largest leadership honor society. Students are selected by their college for membership based on either academic standing or leadership potential. Candidacy is a nationally recognized achievement of honorable distinction. With 702 chapters, the NSLS currently has 1,203,753 members nationwide.
In addition to honorable distinction, the NSLS provides a step-by-step program for members to build their leadership skills through participation at their campus or online. Upon completion of the program, members receive their leadership certificate and take their place among the top student leaders at their campus and across the country. Members are able to list their affiliation on all statements of personal accomplishment, including their resume.
Membership provides access to benefits including scholarships and awards, exclusive on-campus events, employer recruitment through an online job bank, and discounts on computers, textbooks, grad school prep courses, insurance, and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.