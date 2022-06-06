Goshen College
Nichole Shryock, a Senior Sign Language Interpreting; Business major from Effingham, was recognized for academic excellence on the spring semester 2022 Dean's List at Goshen College.
The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean's List selection process.
Austin Peay State University
Austin Peay State University recognized Cassidy Stanfield from Effingham as one of the students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during spring 2022.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Western Illinois University
Rowdy D. Ruholl from Montrose earned a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement & Justice Administration from Western Illinois University during the spring 2022 semester.
Bradley University
More than 1,700 students were named to Bradley's Dean's List for spring 2022. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Local students who made the list include:
Mykaela Dye of Beecher City, majoring in Studio Art Graphic Design
Anna Miller of Neoga, majoring in User Experience Design
