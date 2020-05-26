University of Evansville

More than 770 students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at University of Evansville. The following local students made the list:

Paige Webster, of Newton, majoring in Neuroscience

Kyla Burton, of Ste Marie, majoring in Exercise Science

Abigail Repking, of Effingham, majoring in Athletic Training

Keri Zumbahlen, of Newton, majoring in Exercise Science

Kody Line, of Effingham, majoring in Finance

Crayton Chesnut, of Dieterich, majoring in Marketing

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

University of Findlay

University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2019-20.

Local students include:

  • Jessica Bruner, of Edgewood, received Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Bruner graduated from the University with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
  • Courtney Crull, of Edgewood, received Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Crull graduated from the University with the academic designation of summa cum laude.

Tags

Recommended for you