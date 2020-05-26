University of Evansville
More than 770 students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at University of Evansville. The following local students made the list:
Paige Webster, of Newton, majoring in Neuroscience
Kyla Burton, of Ste Marie, majoring in Exercise Science
Abigail Repking, of Effingham, majoring in Athletic Training
Keri Zumbahlen, of Newton, majoring in Exercise Science
Kody Line, of Effingham, majoring in Finance
Crayton Chesnut, of Dieterich, majoring in Marketing
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
University of Findlay
University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2019-20.
Local students include:
- Jessica Bruner, of Edgewood, received Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Bruner graduated from the University with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
- Courtney Crull, of Edgewood, received Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Crull graduated from the University with the academic designation of summa cum laude.
