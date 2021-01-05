Graceland University

The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2020 fall term have been announced, and Jordan Christy of Effingham has been named to the president’s list.

Graceland University students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average are named to the president’s list.

Greenville University

The following students were placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the fall 2020 semester.

Altamont

Emily Koberlein, senior

Dieterich

Alix Hayes, senior

Effingham

Maria Hille, junior

Benjamin Schuette, junior

Gabriel Schuette, freshman

Sidney Webster, senior

Farina

Ashley Rose, senior

Hidalgo

Mya Kuhn, junior

Louisville

Breanna Hinton, junior

Neoga

Leah Brown, sophomore

Shelbyville

Sarah Schmitz, senior

St. Elmo

Olivia Pattillo, senior

Toledo

Ashley Dryden, senior

Western Governors University

Beecher City resident Stacey Bowlin received a $2,500 AmeriCorps Scholarship to Western Governors University.

The scholarship is designed to help AmeriCorps alumni use their unique life experience to finish a bachelor’s or master’s degree in teaching, business, health care or information technology.

Bowlin, an admissions manager at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, is pursuing a Master of Business Administration – Healthcare Management from WGU. She was virtually presented with the scholarship on Dec. 10 by WGU Strategic Partnerships Manager Joe DeJohns.

