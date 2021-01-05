Graceland University
The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2020 fall term have been announced, and Jordan Christy of Effingham has been named to the president’s list.
Graceland University students with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average are named to the president’s list.
Greenville University
The following students were placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the fall 2020 semester.
Altamont
Emily Koberlein, senior
Dieterich
Alix Hayes, senior
Effingham
Maria Hille, junior
Benjamin Schuette, junior
Gabriel Schuette, freshman
Sidney Webster, senior
Farina
Ashley Rose, senior
Hidalgo
Mya Kuhn, junior
Louisville
Breanna Hinton, junior
Neoga
Leah Brown, sophomore
Shelbyville
Sarah Schmitz, senior
St. Elmo
Olivia Pattillo, senior
Toledo
Ashley Dryden, senior
Western Governors University
Beecher City resident Stacey Bowlin received a $2,500 AmeriCorps Scholarship to Western Governors University.
The scholarship is designed to help AmeriCorps alumni use their unique life experience to finish a bachelor’s or master’s degree in teaching, business, health care or information technology.
Bowlin, an admissions manager at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, is pursuing a Master of Business Administration – Healthcare Management from WGU. She was virtually presented with the scholarship on Dec. 10 by WGU Strategic Partnerships Manager Joe DeJohns.
