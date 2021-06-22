University of Indianapolis
The University of Indianapolis has announced its Dean's List and Honor Roll for the second semester of the 2020–2021 academic year.
Students named to the Honor Roll have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester and earned a grade-point average of at least 3.4 but less than 3.7. Dean's List students have completed at least 12 credit hours and earned a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher.
Honor Roll — Ashley Goeckner of Altamont and Jade DePoister of Dieterich
Dean's List — Tyson Magee of Toledo
Illinois Wesleyan University
Grant Wolfe of Dieterich was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Wolfe is a senior majoring in Finance.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight A's.
