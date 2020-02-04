Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing recently awarded degrees to 31 students who attended the College’s Danville and Charleston locations. Area residents who recently graduated from the program during the college’s fall commencement ceremony include the following:
Urvish Amin of Effingham graduated from Lakeview’s bachelor of science in nursing degree program from the College’s Charleston location. He is a 2014 graduate of Effingham High School and a 2016 graduate of Lake Land College. He is the son of Himanshu and Amita Amin of Effingham.
Jonathan Fifer of Effingham graduated from Lakeview’s bachelor of science in nursing degree program from the College’s Charleston location. He is a 2013 graduate of St. Anthony High School in Effingham and a graduate of Lake Land College in Mattoon. He is the son of Theodore and Elsa Fifer of Effingham.
Kory Kowalski of Effingham graduated from Lakeview’s bachelor of science in nursing degree program from the College’s Charleston location. She is a 2014 graduate of St. Anthony High School in Effingham and a 2017 graduate of Eastern Illinois University. She is the daughter of Bruce and Lynn Kowalski of Effingham.
Kelsey Reardon of Altamont graduated from Lakeview’s bachelor of science in nursing degree program from the College’s Charleston location. She is a 2012 graduate of Altamont Community High School and a 2014 and a graduate of Lake Land College. She is the daughter of Tonya Suckow and Clint and Lisa Reardon, all of Altamont.
