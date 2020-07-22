Jade Spencer
Jade Spencer of Effingham is among Southeast Missouri State University's spring 2020 graduates.
Spencer graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.
Anna Wines
Anna Wines of Watson earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Kansas State University.
Kate Richars
Kate Richars of Newton graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2020 semester.
Richars graduated with a Associate of Science in American Sign Language Studies.
