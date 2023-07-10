Lake Land College

Lake Land College celebrated the John Deere Tech program graduates at an annual John Deere Tech banquet in May.

The area graduates below were honored at the ceremony:

  • Brody Huddlestun        Kinmundy                                                    Riechman Bros – Farina
  • Alex Sporleder                                             Effingham                                                          Sloan Implement – Shelbyville

Blackburn College

Blackburn College announced its Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.

Area students include:

Greenup — Zoe Mitchell

Shelbyville — Elizabeth Bowyer, Kyleigh Marty, Holly Metzger

Teutopilis — Holly Heuerman

