Lake Land College
Lake Land College celebrated the John Deere Tech program graduates at an annual John Deere Tech banquet in May.
The area graduates below were honored at the ceremony:
- Brody Huddlestun Kinmundy Riechman Bros – Farina
- Alex Sporleder Effingham Sloan Implement – Shelbyville
Blackburn College
Blackburn College announced its Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Area students include:
Greenup — Zoe Mitchell
Shelbyville — Elizabeth Bowyer, Kyleigh Marty, Holly Metzger
Teutopilis — Holly Heuerman
