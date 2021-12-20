Missouri Valley College
Taylor Curry of Dieterich was named to Missouri Valley College's Fall Dean's List. Curry is a sophomore majoring in Biology.
The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade-point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.
Greenville University
Greenville University awarded the Women in Leadership Scholarship to Dalanie Bell of Beecher City. This $19,500 scholarship is offered for fall 2022 and is renewable annually.
Students awarded the scholarship exhibit all the leadership qualities the university and scholarship sponsors look for when choosing a recipient for this program that promotes empowerment and development for female leaders.
Greenville University has a rich heritage of empowering women for leadership. Sponsored by GU President Suzanne Allison Davis, the Women in Leadership Scholarship is for those incoming female students (traditional freshman or transfer) who have experience in leadership in their schools, communities and churches, and desire to further their leadership development and experience at Greenville University. GU supports each recipient with character-building and service-leadership programming, and awardees will meet on a regular basis for mentorship with President Suzanne Davis.
Greenville University also awarded Quaid Schlanser of Beecher City and Brody Sharp of Clay City the Panther Preferred Scholarship. This $19,500 scholarship is offered for fall 2022 and is renewable annually.
Following its mission of character and service, GU offers this character-based scholarship, knowing that an academic record isn't the only factor in identifying future success at the university level. Panther Preferred is a college scholarship without a GPA or test requirement, awarded to students who strive to succeed regardless of circumstances.
The recipients demonstrate the qualities of character and service the university and scholarship sponsors look for when choosing a Panther Preferred Scholarship recipient.
Panther Scholars:
- Demonstrate passion and perseverance toward accomplishing a long-term goal.
- Are diligent and show academic determination.
- Value others and seek to serve those around them, always going the extra mile.
- Aim to change the world and believe that even small things can make a huge difference.
Freshmen, transfer and degree completion students are all eligible for this scholarship.
These students will be a part of a group of scholars who will be trained for future leadership on campus, host events for other groups, and promote character and service initiatives throughout the campus community.
