Illinois Wesleyan University
The following area students were named to Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
Landon Wolfe, of Dieterich, a junior majoring in Finance
Bryce Lohman, of Effingham,a junior majoring in Marketing
Macy Ludwig, of Effingham, a first-year majoring in Accounting
Blake Niebrugge, of Watson, a junior majoring in Computer Science
