Illinois Wesleyan University

The following area students were named to Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.

Landon Wolfe, of Dieterich, a junior majoring in Finance

Bryce Lohman, of Effingham,a junior majoring in Marketing

Macy Ludwig, of Effingham, a first-year majoring in Accounting

Blake Niebrugge, of Watson, a junior majoring in Computer Science

Tags

Trending Video