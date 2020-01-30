College News

Vicki Alumbaugh
Six Culver-Stockton College students were selected to the All-Collegiate Band that performed during the final night of ceremonies at the Missouri Music Education Association Workshop/Conference at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, Mo.
Among those selected to the band was Vicki Alumbaugh, a senior music education major from Neoga.
The All-Collegiate Band consists of 106 students from 29 colleges and universities. Music faculty from all two-year and four-year institutions in Missouri submitted nominations for students. This year's band was conducted by Allan McMurray, a world-renowned musician and professor of conducting emeritus at the University of Colorado. Considered one of the world's leading teachers of conducting, McMurray has guest conducted and taught conductors in 48 states and 15 foreign countries.
Accompanying the C-SC students at the conference were Dr. Trent Hollinger, associate professor of music at C-SC, and Dr. Aren VanHouzen, visiting assistant professor of music at C-SC.
The Missouri Music Education Association is the state division of the National Association for Music Education.
