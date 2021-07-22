Knox College

Kendall Ballman of Effingham has been named to the Knox College Dean's List of distinguished students for the 2021 Spring Term. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).

Ballman's major is Biology at Knox.

Illinois Wesleyan University

Grant Wolfe of Dieterich, who majored in Finance, graduated Cum Laude from Illinois Wesleyan University May 2.

