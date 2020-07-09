University of Alabama
A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Brett Hodges of Edgewood named to UA Deans List
Parker Anderson of Effingham named to UA Presidents List
Lindsey Stephenson of Effingham named to UA Presidents List
Evan Blievernicht
Carthage College has named Evan Blievernicht from Teutopolis to its dean's list for academic excellence during the spring 2020 semester.
Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.