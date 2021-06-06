Greenville University
The following students were placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the Spring 2021 semester.
Altamont — Emily Koberlein, senior
Dieterich — Alix Hayes, senior
Effingham — Maria Hille, junior; Mark Jones, senior; Quinton Packer, senior; Gabriel Schuette, sophomore; Sidney Webster, senior
Farina — Ashley Rose, senior
Hidalgo — Mya Kuhn, senior
Louisville — Luke Fleener, sophomore
Neoga — Leah Brown, junior
St. Elmo — Olivia Pattillo, senior
Toledo — Ashley Dryden, senior
Iowa State University
Ashton Marcus Baker, a sophomore from Effingham, was named to Iowa State University 2021 Dean’s List. Baker is majoring in Aerospace Engineering.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Joshua Bernson, of Shelbyville, has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Benson is enrolled in the College of Letters and Science.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”
DePauw University
Luke Thompson, of Effingham, graduated from DePauw University with a BA in Philosophy and on May 23.
Thompson was also named to the university’s spring 2021 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Northern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University announced its spring 2021 Dean’s List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Area students who achieved this honor include:
Patrick Tkachuk, of Altamont, College of Education Dean’s List, Sport Management – BS
Emma McMahon, of Flora, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s List, Nonprofit and NGO Studies and Sociology – BS
Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the Summer 2021 semester. Area residents who received scholarships include the following:
Bryson Cutts of Greenup. Cutts received the Lakeview College of Nursing Transfer Merit Scholarship.
Shawn Weber of Teutopolis. Weber received the LCN Board of Directors Scholarship Honoring Don Longer.
Andrew Worthey of Louisville. Worthey received the Dean’s Scholarship.
Western Illinois University
A total of 1,017 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Spring 2021 semester at Western Illinois University. They include:
Mickala R Klay, of Dieterich, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Science
Bailey D. Sigrist, of Farina, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Science
